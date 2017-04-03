Video: Deluxe Materials Fix N’ Flex: The Flexible Wonder Glue For Foamies

Got an EPP (or other foamie) aircraft that needs to stay flexible after a damaging crash? Already tried certain CA glues, but the joint keeps cracking because it gets too brittle? Check out this cool new glue from the wizards at Deluxe Materials.

The Fix N’ Flex works awesome on foam models of all sorts, but really shines with the super flexible stuff such as EPP. It cures in around 2-3 hours per millimeter of adhesive (give or take per the relative humidity and temperature), but is best suited to be left to cure overnight.

Be sure to check it out at Deluxe Materials’ booth at the 63rd annual Toledo Show put on by the Weak Signals club this weekend in Ohio.

