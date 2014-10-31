Tactic TTX410 Four Channel SLT Compatible Radio System

Whether a pilot is just starting out or upgrading, the Tactic TTX410 has a lot to offer and at a very reasonable price. This radio system gives a pilot the dependability of 2.4GHz technology, with the added security of Secure Link Technology. SLT is the the same protocol used in the receivers of all transmitter ready (Tx-R) aircraft. With the push of the bind button, a pilot can create an instant, unbreakable link between transmitter and his aircraft. Affordable and thoroughly dependable, the TTX410 is an outstanding investment for today and a great system for your flying future.
System Features:
- Wireless trainer system, plus wired system with a 3.5mm round jack
- Digital trims with memory, fast/slow step adjustment & sound cues (all channels)
- Servo reversing (all channels)
- V-tail and elevon mixing
- Quad-bearing gimbals
- Adjustable stick lengths
- Low-voltage & and no trainer signal alarms
- Charge jack for optional rechargeable batteries
- Internal antenna
- Mode 1/Mode 2 selectable
- On/off switch
- Factory-set fail-safes (aileron, elevator & rudder)
- User-settable throttle fail-safe
- Compact, lightweight TR625 twin antenna receiver with push-button linking
- 4-cell “AA” battery holder, adjustable neck strap & on/off switch harness with charge lead
Specifications:
- Channels: 4
- Frequencies: 2.403 – 2.480GHz
- Modulation: FHSS spread spectrum
- Input Power: (4) “AA” alkaline, NiCd or NiMH cells (3.4-7.0V; not included)
- Trainer Systems: Wireless (for Tactic radios with wireless trainer systems);wired (for all others)
Will the recessives work with a TTX650 trx.