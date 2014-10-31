Home » New Release » Tactic TTX410 Four Channel SLT Compatible Radio System

Tactic TTX410 Four Channel SLT Compatible Radio System

Jon Barnes October 31, 2014 New Release

Whether a pilot is just starting out or upgrading, the Tactic TTX410 has a lot to offer and at a very reasonable price. This radio system gives a pilot the dependability of 2.4GHz technology, with the added security of Secure Link Technology.  SLT is the the same protocol used in the receivers of all transmitter ready (Tx-R) aircraft. With the push of the bind button, a pilot can create an instant, unbreakable link between transmitter and his aircraft. Affordable and thoroughly dependable, the TTX410 is an outstanding investment for today and a great system for your flying future.

System Features:

  • Wireless trainer system, plus wired system with a 3.5mm round jack
  • Digital trims with memory, fast/slow step adjustment & sound cues (all channels)
  • Servo reversing (all channels)
  • V-tail and elevon mixing
  • Quad-bearing gimbals
  • Adjustable stick lengths
  • Low-voltage & and no trainer signal alarms
  • Charge jack for optional rechargeable batteries
  • Internal antenna
  • Mode 1/Mode 2 selectable
  • On/off switch
  • Factory-set fail-safes (aileron, elevator & rudder)
  • User-settable throttle fail-safe
  • Compact, lightweight TR625 twin antenna receiver with push-button linking
  • 4-cell “AA” battery holder, adjustable neck strap & on/off switch harness with charge lead

Specifications:

  • Channels: 4
  • Frequencies: 2.403 – 2.480GHz
  • Modulation: FHSS spread spectrum
  • Input Power: (4) “AA” alkaline, NiCd or NiMH cells (3.4-7.0V; not included)
  • Trainer Systems: Wireless (for Tactic radios with wireless trainer systems);wired (for all others)

