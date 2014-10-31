Tactic TTX410 Four Channel SLT Compatible Radio System

Whether a pilot is just starting out or upgrading, the Tactic TTX410 has a lot to offer and at a very reasonable price. This radio system gives a pilot the dependability of 2.4GHz technology, with the added security of Secure Link Technology. SLT is the the same protocol used in the receivers of all transmitter ready (Tx-R) aircraft. With the push of the bind button, a pilot can create an instant, unbreakable link between transmitter and his aircraft. Affordable and thoroughly dependable, the TTX410 is an outstanding investment for today and a great system for your flying future.

System Features:

Wireless trainer system, plus wired system with a 3.5mm round jack

Digital trims with memory, fast/slow step adjustment & sound cues (all channels)

Servo reversing (all channels)

V-tail and elevon mixing

Quad-bearing gimbals

Adjustable stick lengths

Low-voltage & and no trainer signal alarms

Charge jack for optional rechargeable batteries

Internal antenna

Mode 1/Mode 2 selectable

On/off switch

Factory-set fail-safes (aileron, elevator & rudder)

User-settable throttle fail-safe

Compact, lightweight TR625 twin antenna receiver with push-button linking

4-cell “AA” battery holder, adjustable neck strap & on/off switch harness with charge lead

Specifications:

Channels: 4

Frequencies: 2.403 – 2.480GHz

Modulation: FHSS spread spectrum

Input Power: (4) “AA” alkaline, NiCd or NiMH cells (3.4-7.0V; not included)

Trainer Systems: Wireless (for Tactic radios with wireless trainer systems);wired (for all others)

