Spektrum DX-20 Service Bulletin

As some of you may have heard by now, Spektrum RC and Horizon Hobby have issues a Service Bulletin for DX-20 transmitters for a problem that “was found not to meet Horizon Hobby’s quality expectations.”

While we at Fly RC are not prvy to exactly what the issue is with these transmitters, we would advise all owners of them to check the link below to see if your DX-20 is among those with a PID number designating it recall worthy. Follow the instructions as to how you can get your radio serviced so you can get back in the air with a quickness.

SPEKTRUM Service Bulletin PDF