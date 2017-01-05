Hangar 9 Ultra Stick 30cc ARF

Hanger 9 Ultra Stick 30cc ARF
There is nothing more simple but more versatile then an Ultra Stick and Hangar 9 has brought this airframe back in an affordable easy to configure 30cc ARF. Chose your flavor of power systems from electric, to gas, two stroke or four stroke glow. As an added bonus option 1/5 scale floats can be mounted in just a few minutes for some fun off of water.
Key Features
- Outstanding flight performance: tried and true Ultra Stick design
- Flaps for expanded flight envelope
- Covered in genuine UltraCote™
- Tail dragger landing gear adds to its sportier looks
- Large, double beveled control surfaces
- Two piece plug in wings with aluminum tube provides easy transport and assembly
- Lightweight balsa/balsa-plywood construction that’s strong
- Float-ready-hard points for mounting the Hangar 9® 1/5-scale Float Set (sold separately) are already built into the fuselage
- Finished fiberglass wheel pants match UltraCote colors
- Ready to mount the Evolution® 33GX Gasoline Engine
- Electric motor mount included makes it EP friendly
- Complete quality hardware included