Home » Industry News » Win a Free QQ Extra 300 From Falcon Hobby Supply!

Win a Free QQ Extra 300 From Falcon Hobby Supply!

Matt Maziarz July 21, 2015 Industry News

 

Yes, you heard that right! All you have to do is go to the Falcon Hobby Supply website and enter your info. The QQ Extra 300 is an incredible machine thanks to its design and the use of the Aura 8 Gyro. Hit up the Falcon site to be sure you get a shot at winning this sweet aircraft.

QQExtra300Giveaway2b

Click HERE to enter

Related Posts:

3 comments

  1. Eric Miller
    July 27, 2015 at 2:12 am

    Oh man!!! I’ve got my fingers crossed hard for this. Can definitely use a good 3D plane to help hone my skills

    Reply
  2. Robert M. Kradjian
    December 8, 2015 at 8:43 pm

    Can I use an Extra 300 with my ancient FM transmitter on 73.30?

    Reply
  3. Wilmer Lanekoff
    December 11, 2015 at 6:56 pm

    It would be super sweet to get my hands on one of these so that I cold get into 3D in real life, not just in flight simulators!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 Maplegate Media • 42 Old Ridgebury Road Danbury, CT 06810