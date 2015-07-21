Yes, you heard that right! All you have to do is go to the Falcon Hobby Supply website and enter your info. The QQ Extra 300 is an incredible machine thanks to its design and the use of the Aura 8 Gyro. Hit up the Falcon site to be sure you get a shot at winning this sweet aircraft.
Click HERE to enter
Oh man!!! I’ve got my fingers crossed hard for this. Can definitely use a good 3D plane to help hone my skills
Can I use an Extra 300 with my ancient FM transmitter on 73.30?
It would be super sweet to get my hands on one of these so that I cold get into 3D in real life, not just in flight simulators!