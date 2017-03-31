Phoenix Model Westland Lysander 1:4 ¾-Scale 50-61cc/EP ARF

You won’t have any problems attracting attention when you show up at the field with the Phoenix Model 1:4 ¾ Scale Westland Lysander. The wing spans 126” — that’s 10-1/2 feet — and separates into two sections for easier transport. It delivers scale flight with gas or electric power. The pre-fabricated wood airframe, pre-applied film covering and painted fiberglass parts speed up final assembly.



Features

?Flies well with a gas engine or brushless electric motor

?Top-notch balsa/ply construction

?Factory-covered in high-quality heat shrink film covering

?Fiberglass wheel pants and landing gear covers complement the pre-bent aluminum landing gear

?Two-piece wing for easy transport

?Scale flaps slow down landings and flying speed, while also providing “STOL” performance

?A removable hatch allows easy access to batteries, fuel tank and radio gear

?Lightweight, painted fiberglass cowl enhances the scale outline

?A painted pilot figure and detailed instrument panel add realism to the cockpit

?Complete hardware package included

Specifications

Wingspan: 126 in (3200 mm)

Wing Area: 1474 in2 (94.5 dm2)

Weight: 23.1-26.4 lb (10.5-12.0 kg)

Wing Loading: 36 oz/ft2 (110 g/dm2)

Length: 74.8 in (1901 mm)

Requires: 8+ channel radio w/8 standard servos, .46-.55 2-stroke or .52 4-stroke glow engine — OR — RimFire™ 65cc outrunner brushless motor, 50-80A brushless ESC, 4S-6S 4000-5500mAh LiPo battery, charger, propeller

PMMA1810 Westland Lysander 1:4 ¾ Scale 50-61cc/EP ARF $599.99

Get all the details by visiting phoenixmodel.com.