Great Planes Ultra Sport 46

A popular design is reborn as the Ultra Sport 46!
From Great Planes:
For years the Ultra Sport has been the epitome of what a sport aerobatic airplane should be: quality construction, versatile performance and contemporary style. The 4th iteration of the Ultra Sport incorporates the most up-to-date features, resulting in an Almost-Ready-to-Fly model that sport pilots and veterans alike will enjoy.
|
SPECIFICATIONS
Stock Number: GPMA1015
Wingspan: 55 in (1395 mm)
Wing Area: 564 in² (36.4 dm²)
Weight Range: 5.5-6.5 lb (2.4-2.9 kg)
Wing Loading: 22-26 oz/ft² (67-79 g/dm²)
Length: 49.5 in (1255 mm)
Requires: 4-6 channel radio with minimum 5 standard servos (additional standard servo required for glow power); .46-.55 cu. in. 2-stroke or .70 cu. in. 4-stroke glow engine OR 42-60-480kV electric motor with 75A ESC; 6S 22.2V 3600mAh LiPo battery (electric only); 12 x 7 sport prop (glow power) or 15 x 8 electric power (electric power)
Find out more about the Ultra Sport 46 at Great Planes