Easy Alignment For Mounting Fins

EasyAlignmentForFinsI often read about using triangles or squares to align the fin while gluing it in place. What I’ve never seen is how to get around the contours of the fuselage or prevent glue from squeezing out. I glued pieces of spruce on the vertical faces of two lightweight plastic speed squares. The wide bases let them stand upright on the horizontal stab and the spruce standoffs let you hold the fin without bumping into the fuselage, or gluing the squares in place.

Harold Nance, Lesage, West Virginia

