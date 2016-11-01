DC-24 Controller Carbon Colors

Tired of a plain old transmitter? Spruce it up with our line of Carbon Color DC-24 transmitters.

Choose from Steel Blue, Burnt Orange, Red Wine, or the traditional Titanium with a Carbon Fiber Face plate.

For more more information see the links:

This revolutionary, digital, 24 Channel (24 Channels & 8 Remote Commands), 2.4GHz & 900MHz, dual frequency, triple redundant (2x 2.4GHz, 1x 900MHz RF Modules) frequency hopping radio system is fully designed and manufactured by Jeti Model in the Czech republic. This is one of the most advanced radio systems on today’s market. With their solid CNC aluminum case with a fully integrated five (5) antennas, a mini USB port, built-in speaker, headset jack. Metal transmitter gimbals with Hall sensors (4096 step resolution) and integrated vibration feedback (Stick Shaker), 9 ball bearings for precision movement, a large 320×240 color, backlight display and many other features the Jeti DC/DS-24s are sure to become the new standard in transmitter performance.