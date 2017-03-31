RC WORKS Hobby Shop Online Auction, McKinney, TX

Rosen Systems has contacted us to let our readers know of the bankruptcy sale of RC WORKS. The hobby shop will be sold at Online Auction. Bidding Closes Tuesday, April 18.

Preview is Monday, April 17, from 9 AM – 3 PM at 4100 S. Lake Forest Dr., Suite 330, McKinney, TX 75070

HUGE INVENTORY OF RADIO CONTROLLED PHONES, CARS, BOATS, DRONES, PARTS, ACCESSORIES & SUPPLIES LISTED AT $100,000

Features Manufacturers such as: FMS * Horizon * Multiplex * BNF * TRAXXAS * Atomik RC * RTF * and More!

Sale Includes Store Fixtures * Shelving * Show Cases * Offices * & More!

All Bidding at www.RosenSystems.com