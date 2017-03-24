Saturday, March 25, 2017
Home » New Release » Deluxe Materials Fix ‘n’ Flex Adhesive

Deluxe Materials Fix ‘n’ Flex Adhesive

Greg Vogel March 24, 2017 New Release

Deluxe Materials Fix ‘n’ Flex Adhesive

Don’t throw away that broken wing just yet. Deluxe Materials has released Fix “n” Flex, a clear, tough, resilient, gap-filling adhesive. It bonds foam, plastic and metal. This adhesive produces flexible bonds in ways that other glues cannot.

Fix ‘n’ Flex is a 1 part, clear, air drying, flexible adhesive with gap filling properties. It has exceptional surface grip and is safe to use, curing at 1-2 mm /hour. Joints that are both waterproof & heatproof. It is especially effective where joints need to:
· Flex, expand, gap fill or withstand shock or vibration.Deluxe Materials Fix ‘n’ Flex Adhesive
· Be non-corrosive or aggressive to paints, plastics or electrical parts.
· Withstand heat.

Its uses are many and include:
· Foam models -construction and repairs.
· Bonding plastic servo trays & motor mounts into foam.
· Bonding plastic or carbon fibre stiffeners into foam.
· Securing plugs, leads & cables from vibration.
· Creating exhaust gaskets & sealing cable exits.
· Securing model railway track street furniture, buildings & trees.
· Bonding wood and metal into plastic moulded boat parts.

LINKS
www.deluxematerials.com
Dist. By: www. horizonhobby.com 

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 Icon RC Media