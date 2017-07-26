Friday, July 28, 2017
Aces High FW-190A

Steve Mills July 26, 2017 New Release

When Extreme Flight announced a new line of products including the Aces High series they had our attention. We got to see teasers over the past couple years of what would come from this product line and it only served to build our excitement. But the wait is over and the hard work is done and the first aircraft in the Aces High line is now available! The FW-190A is a 62″ warbird available in two highly detailed and weathered covering schemes.

The ARF includes custom made electric retracts that have the scale look that a FW-190 needs. The 62″ model is built light so the average aerobatic or sport flier will feel right at home at the controls of what is usually a heavy warbird. The available accessories include a 3 bladed spinner for extra realism. Even the cockpit is detailed from the factory for a complete look with minimal work.

 

Aces High FW-190A in the Red Tulip Scheme

 

Aces High FW-190A in the Black Eight scheme

 

Specifications:

Wingspan: 62 in / 1574mm
Length: 53 in / 1353mm (with spinner)
Wing Area: 648 sq. in / 41.8 dm²
Weight: 6.5 lbs / 2.95 kg (without battery)

Requires:

  • 1400 watt Brushless motor
  • 80 Amp ESC
  • 5-6s 3600-5000mah Lipo
  • 15×7 Prop
  • 6 Standard size servos
Details such as rivets, nomenclature and weathering is added into the printed covering.

 

For more information on the Aces High FW-190A visit the website at Extreme Flight

 

 

